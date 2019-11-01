A soggy Halloween night for trick or treating

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A rainy Halloween night isn’t stopping some trick or treaters.

Some events are moving inside to stay dry. The Southside Alliance church hosted “A Light Up the Night” event that provided kids with games and candy.

Church members got into the Halloween spirit and dressed up in costumes. Some of the games included glow in the dark mini golf and ring toss.

18 news was there as local trick or treaters hit the streets tonight. The rain didn’t stop children and their parents here in Elmira didn’t stop going door to door.

The rain did affect some parts of the twin tiers as reports of minor flooding and accidents occurred.