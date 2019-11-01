Breaking News
Major flooding, mudslide shuts down part of U.S. Route 220 in Northern Tier
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

A soggy Halloween night for trick or treating

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A rainy Halloween night isn’t stopping some trick or treaters.

Some events are moving inside to stay dry. The Southside Alliance church hosted “A Light Up the Night” event that provided kids with games and candy.

Church members got into the Halloween spirit and dressed up in costumes. Some of the games included glow in the dark mini golf and ring toss.

18 news was there as local trick or treaters hit the streets tonight. The rain didn’t stop children and their parents here in Elmira didn’t stop going door to door.

The rain did affect some parts of the twin tiers as reports of minor flooding and accidents occurred.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now