Able2 host “Spreading the love” food drive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Able2 in Elmira is working with The Neighborhood Transformation Center to start the ” Spreading the love” food drive.

Able2’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of those they serve.

Throughout the community, they have served over 1800 individuals through residential opportunities, day and community habilitation services, and determined support.

The drive is to giving back to the community through selfless acts.

It benefits The transformation Center of Elmira, an organization that builds relationships and provides opportunities for children and their families to learn, and ultimately develop inner strength and confidence while leading self-sufficient lives for themselves.

The drive will begin February 3, 2020, through February 21.

Drop off area for dry good foods will be at the following locations

-394 Old Ithaca Road in Horseheads

-1118 Charles Street in Elmira