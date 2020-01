Preble, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a statement by the New York State Police, an early morning accident involving a box truck and snowplow has shut down part of I-81.

The shut down is in the southbound direction near Preble (Exit 13).

According to State Police, The Interstate is closed at the Preble exit and commuters can take the State Route 281 (exit 13) southbound making their way back to Interstate 81 in Homer.

This is a developing story and will have more information as it becomes available.