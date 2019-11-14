Additional Saturday flights coming to Elmira- Corning Regional Airport

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Passengers flying out of Elmira- Corning Regional Airport on Saturday, November 16th and 23rd should expect the airport to be extra crowded. This is due to additional flights being added and scheduled back-to-back-to-back within a short timeframe.

The Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers to expect long lines at the ticket check-in counters as well as TSA checkpoints. Their advice is to get to the airport at least 2 hours before your flight.

Staffing will also be increased as well as preparations being taken to prepare for the larger-than-usual crowds.

Some tips for travelers are

  • Pack Smart: Make sure you don’t have prohibited items in your baggage.
  • Use your time in the checkpoint line wisely: Have your boarding pass and ID readily available .

