Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and Friendship Baptist Church collaborates to bring Mobile Mammography unit to Corning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Omicron Nu Omega Chapter and Friendship Baptist Church are collaborating with the Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center to bring the unit to our community.

Free mammograms will be provided at Friendship Baptist Church located at 120 Pearl St. in Corning, NY. The service will be provided on Friday, November 15th from 10:00 AM 0 2:00 PM.

Gail Baity, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. says, ” we came to our minister and asked if we could partner with the church and bring the mobile unit here to Corning.”

The mobile medical unit features a spacious mobile coach that provides high-quality mammograms in a comfortable and private environment; a female staff of certified technologists and evaluation of results by a board-certified radiologist.

Reverend of Friendship Baptist Church, Lorri Thornton says, ” the sorority is doing great things in the community and we are all about outreach.”