American Heart Association warn of winter weather health

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The American Heart Association is warning residents of the risks of heart attack during snow shoveling.

For some, the combination of colder temperatures and physical exertion increases the workload on the heart.

The American Heart Association says avoid sudden exertion, like lifting a heavy shovel full of snow. even walking through heavy, wet snow or snow drifts can strain a person’s heart.

According to the American Heart Association here is a list of tips to keep you safe this winter.