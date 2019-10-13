Andy Hilfiger makes his way back to the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight Elmira native Andy Hilfiger, made his way back to the Twin Tiers today. The bands take the stage for a special one night show at the Green Derby here in the city of Elmira.

The band Fright along with Bad Bear and Rust are having a reunion celebration show.



Bill Cristofaro, long-time friend, Horseheads native and bandmate says

“We jam together a lot. We decided to have a birthday bash together. So we did that last year with Sway and Rust. This year we changed it a little bit and it’s going to be Fright, Rust and Bad Bear”.

The band-mates are also celebrating the birthdays of Hilfiger and Cristofaro. The show will go tonight until Green Derby closes for the evening.