Breaking News
Vandal sets fire to Hornell church, investigation underway

Andy Hilfiger makes his way back to the Twin Tiers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Tonight Elmira native Andy Hilfiger, made his way back to the Twin Tiers today. The bands take the stage for a special one night show at the Green Derby here in the city of Elmira.

The band Fright along with Bad Bear and Rust are having a reunion celebration show.

Bill Cristofaro, long-time friend, Horseheads native and bandmate says

“We jam together a lot. We decided to have a birthday bash together. So we did that last year with Sway and Rust. This year we changed it a little bit and it’s going to be Fright, Rust and Bad Bear”.

The band-mates are also celebrating the birthdays of Hilfiger and Cristofaro. The show will go tonight until Green Derby closes for the evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now