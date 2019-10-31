Animal Control looking for missing dog

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Animal Control would like the public to call with any sightings of Morgan, a lost Old English Bulldog.

On the evening of September 18 while Morgan, a 3 year old, spayed female Old English Bulldog was playing ball with her family at their Erie Street home. Morgan spotted a squirrel and chased it into a wooded area and never returned.

She is a brindled colored dog with a predominately white face and white paws. Morgan has a stub tail, and was wearing a purple collar with her tags.

“She’s very timid and was not socialized before I adopted her,” said Tammy Miele, Morgan’s owner. “But she loves my son and he really misses her,” said Miele

Morgan has been sited on 10/10, 10/11 and 10/15 near Miller’s Pond and on 10/21 at the Lowman Crossover in the Village of Wellsburg. On 10/22 she was again sighted back near Miller’s Pond. All the sightings are believed to be credible and most are from photographs including the Wellsburg sightings.

Animal Control asks that no one try to catch her or even call her name as she will run.

“With Morgan’s temperament and being lost for over 7 weeks she is in survival mode and will need to be trapped,” said Animal Control Director Craig M Spencer. “We have several dog traps and trail cams ready to move to an area of a confirmed sighting.” “She could be anywhere by now,” said Spencer.

Please call Animal Control and or Tammy Miele with any sightings of Morgan.

Animal Control 735-8600 and Tammy Miele 607- 846-5556