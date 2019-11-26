Arctic League cuts down Christmas tree for annual telethon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Arctic League cut down this year’s Christmas tree for their annual telethon at the Clemens Center on Dec. 1.

This year’s tree was cut down in Beaver Dams and donated by Alan & Debbie Brant.

“We decided to donate this tree because of my mom passing away this year and Christmas being her favorite time,” said Alan. “We just felt it would be fitting to donate the tree for all the kids that enjoy Christmas.”

On Saturday the tree will be decorated by members of the Elmira Little Theater with decorations provided by Elmira Christmas House.

This year’s broadcast of the Arctic League telethon will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Clemens Center’s Powers Theater. WETM will carry Sunday’s telethon on-air and online, with the live stream beginning at 9:45 a.m.