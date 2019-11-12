Arctic League opens the Big Book for the 2019 holiday season

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The holiday season is officially kicking off in Chemung County with the opening of the Arctic League’s Big Book.

For over 100 years the Arctic League has raised money and collected toys for approximately 3,000 children in need during the holiday season. As is tradition, the annual opening of the book is marked by a signing and donation from local law enforcement.

The Arctic League’s goal is to raise $125,000 this year, about $5,000 more than last year.

Children up to age 12 can receive toys from the Arctic League this holiday season. Click the link here to apply for donations.

To donate to the Arctic League, follow the link here.