Arnot Health releases statement on their safety policies and statistics

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- After talking with Arnot Health they released the following statement on their safety precautions and policies:

At Arnot Health, patient safety and quality of care are of paramount importance. Therefore we have numerous measures in place to continuously monitor and ensure high levels of quality, safety, and patient satisfaction.

We are proud that in 2019, AOMC tied for No. 25 among New York State’s 34 top-performing hospitals, based on a U.S. News and World Report review of the quality, safety, and patient outcomes.

The Code Blue Report underscores that NYS hospitals perform below the rest of the nation.

The report relies heavily on measures that are publicly on the CMS Hospital Compare website, which shows that AOMC was consistent with national rates and benchmarks—and its neighboring hospitals–in the following Hospital Compare Measures:

· AOMC was no different than the national rate in complications and mortality

· AOMC was no different than the national benchmark in hospital-acquired infections; in fact, AOMC performed better than the national benchmark in “Catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) in ICUs and select wards”

· AOMC was no different than the national rate in 30-day death rates.

Additionally, AOMC, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital (the three hospitals comprising Arnot Health) were all awarded full accreditation by The Joint Commission – the “gold standard” for hospital accreditation in 2019.

Both AOMC and IDMH received Recognition as Primary Stroke Centers by The Joint Commission and the NYS Department of Health in December, and earlier in the year, AOMC also received 5-star recognition by Healthgrades for Total Knee Replacement, Hip Fracture Treatment, and C-Section Delivery.

“Arnot Health is proud of achieving these important recognitions and we remain committed to promoting a culture of continuous quality improvement throughout our entire system,” stated Jonathan Lawrence, Arnot Health’s President & CEO.