Arts & Recreation Elmira Unseen Tour: Explore Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Casey Winston, Programs and Outreach Manager at The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes as well as Lynne Rusinko, President, Board of Directors at Community Arts of Elmira to talk about a new and fun way to explore Elmira.

On November 16th from 2-4 PM starting at the Chemung County Historical Society those interested can visit www.earts.org, tickets are $20 for 1 or $30 for 2.

The Arts & Recreation Elmira Unseen is a guided bus tour of Elmira where people can discover some of the scandalous secrets of the city’s past, plus you’ll have the opportunity to visit three of Elmira’s art and history gems.

There will be free snacks, swag, and a post-tour drink at the Finger Lakes House.