Attorney General James announces large Affordable Housing Grant

NEW YORK (WETM) – Attorney General Letitia James announced today that Arbor Housing and Development, a member of New York’s Landlord Ambassador Program will receive up to $300,000 in funding to help preserve affordable housing in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties.

“Connecting landlords in Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties with additional resources is essential to maintaining affordable housing options in the region,” said Attorney General James. “The Landlord Ambassador Program improves the supply of quality affordable housing to many New York families. My office is committed to preserving affordable housing and helping families remain in their homes.”

The Landlord Ambassador Program helps coordinate municipalities and property owners to help landlords access financing and technical support to repair multifamily homes in need. It also helps preserve these homes to keep affordable housing prominent in the region.