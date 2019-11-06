Bath man sentenced for attempting sexual acts with a 9-year-old child

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Attorney James Kennedy, Jr. announced that William C. Read, 34, of Bath, who was convicted of the online enticement of a minor, was sentenced to serve 11 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who handled the case, stated that Read utilized a social media application in an attempt to meet a nine year-old child for sex.

The defendant was intercepted by members of the New York State Police and Department of Homeland Security on October 1, 2018, while on his way to meet the child.

Upon his arrest, Read was found to be in possession of condoms and candy, which he intended to give to the child. The defendant also possessed images of child pornography on a cell phone in his possession.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, under the direction of Major Eric Laughton, and Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly.