BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The entrance bridge to the Bath VA Medical Center is now open after months of construction.

All major structural renovation, including the replacement of corroded steel structures, has been successfully completed.

Starting January 6, 2020, the Longwell Lane back entrance to the Medical Center will be opened 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The bridge was originally due to reopen in September after closing in May.