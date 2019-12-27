Bath woman charged with forgery and larceny

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, on December 18, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Valerie Rhodes, 48, of Bath, New York on multiple charges.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a person forging a check and cashing it. As a result of the investigation, it is alleged that Rhodes took a check belonging to another person, completed and signed it as that person and cashed it without that person’s permission,

It is further alleged that Rhodes violated a term or condition of her New York State Parole and was arraigned due to a parole violation warrant and remanded to the Steuben County Jail.

Rhodes was charged with Forgery in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, and Petit Larceny.

Rhodes is scheduled to appear in Bath Town Court at a later date to answer the local charges.