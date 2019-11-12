Beagle rescued from local road, donations needed for medical procedures

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Humane Society of Schuyler County is collecting donations to help a beagle brought in from the cold.
Lola was brought in after being found lying on a busy road suffering from years of lack of veterinary care. She is thin with overgrow nails and severe flea dermatitis and several pendulous masses and a small mammary tumor that needs to be removed once she is spayed.
So far the Humane Society of Schuyler County has raised over $900 on Facebook to cover Lola’s medical expenses.
To donate, visit the Humane Society of Schuyler County’s Facebook page or visit them in Montour Falls at 124 Marina Drive.