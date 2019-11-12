Beagle rescued from local road, donations needed for medical procedures

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Humane Society of Schuyler County is collecting donations to help a beagle brought in from the cold.

Lola was brought in after being found lying on a busy road suffering from years of lack of veterinary care. She is thin with overgrow nails and severe flea dermatitis and several pendulous masses and a small mammary tumor that needs to be removed once she is spayed.

This sweet little lady came to us as a stray. She was brought to us by a kind woman who found her resting in the middle… Posted by Humane Society of Schuyler County on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

So far the Humane Society of Schuyler County has raised over $900 on Facebook to cover Lola’s medical expenses.

To donate, visit the Humane Society of Schuyler County’s Facebook page or visit them in Montour Falls at 124 Marina Drive.