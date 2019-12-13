Bell ringer challenge day one

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the season of giving and the Corning City Republican and Democratic committees are having a little fun with some friendly competition with the Bell Ringer Challenge.



They each take a turn ringing the bell for the salvation army to see which committee can raise the most money for charity. Deedee Fox and her husband look forward to participating every year.

“It’s a good feeling, we see some of the same people every year and we let all of our friends know that we are coming out, so, it’s a nice feeling, everybody donates,” Fox explains.

And though it is a competition, there are no real losers.

” I can never remember from year to year who won, it’s that playful,” said Fox.

Fox is happy to make a difference while partnering up with the Salvation Army.

“We see where it goes, where a lot of it goes, we see people in need so it’s an awesome feeling,” said Fox.

Today was the democratic committee’s day to ring the bell. The Republicans will have a chance to raise those funds tomorrow at the Centerway Square.