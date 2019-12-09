Bethany Lutheran Church hosting 63rd annual Saint Lucia Festival

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today anchor Matt Paddock was joined in studio this morning by Pastor Roger Behrens of Bethany Lutheran Church to talk about the 63rd annual Saint Lucia Festival.

“The event is to honor the people of Bethany Lutheran Church on South Walnut Street who were founded on a Swedish base in the late 1800s so a lot of Swedish people ,as well as ancestors and descendants, are in the mix says, Behrens.”

Behrens says, “I think the love and giving back is what keeps it going, what Saint Lucia is founded on is the generosity that comes with this holiday and Christmas season”.

The festival will be at Bethany Lutheran Church at 7 PM on the 15th of December.

There will be festival performances done by 18 members of the church’s youth as well as adults. After the event, Saint Lucia will be showing up in her white gown and crown of candles. Behrens says, “we act this out the same way that it happened”.