Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department is set to hold a beneficiary breakfast for Station 8

DAGGETT Pa. (WETM-TV)- Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first monthly breakfast to benefit Lawrenceville, Station 8.

For this first breakfast, Big Elm (Station 13) will be covering the costs and donating all proceeds to Lawrenceville Fire Department And Ambulance Association (#station8strong).

The breakfast will take place at the Big Elm Firehouse located on Route 549 in Daggett PA, Sunday, November 3rd, from 7 am until 11 am.

Admission prices:

• Adults (12+)- $8

• Seniors & Kids (6-12)- $7

• 6 and under- Free

Take-out will also be available for those who don’t want to stick around and eat.