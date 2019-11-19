Binghamton Zoo accepting donations of non-perishable food items in exchange for free admission

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park will be accepting donations for CHOW on Community Weekend Saturday and Sunday, November 23rd and 24th.

Bring donations of non-perishable food items and you will receive free admission to the zoo on its last open weekend.

But don’t worry, you can get your zoo fix throughout the holiday season at center court in the Oakdale Mall December 2nd-23rd. The mall will have everything from animal art to animal adoptions.



ZOO CENTER COURT DATES & HOURS (December 2-23)

• Sunday – Thursday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

• Friday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm



ZOOMOBILE APPEARANCES

• Sunday, December 8 (1:00 pm – 4:00 pm)

• Sunday, December 15 (1:00 pm – 4:00 pm)

• Sunday, December 22 (1:00 pm – 4:00 pm)



The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park will soon begin an expansion of Wolf Woods that will include a new coyote habitat, giving Magnus and Riley a larger and more natural exhibit to thrive in.

A generous donor has stepped up to offer a match of their Giving Tuesday fundraising up to $15,000 for this project.

You can support our coyotes with a donation this Giving Tuesday.



Giving Tuesday Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1722046191262970/

Donate to Giving Tuesday campaign through the zoo’s website: https://binghamtonzoo.formstack.com/forms/general_donation

