Bradford County man arrested after eight dogs found dead

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- According to Pennslyvania State Police, a Canton man was arrested on Saturday after being accused of animal cruelty.

49-year-old Randy Howard was arrested after agreeing to feed his friends pets while he was away, and failing to do so.

Police say, 8 dogs were found dead and 4 dogs have sustained “serious bodily injury” caused by “acute starvation and dehydration”.

Howard was arrested at his home and is facing multiple charges including 12 felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

