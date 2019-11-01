Bradford County Road Closures

The Bradford County Department of Public Safety released an update on road closures in Bradford County.
- Route 187 at the state line (Windham/Nichols)
- Route 187 at N. Rome Road
- Windham/LeRaysville Rd in Warren Twp.
- Cash Creek Rd in Ulster
- Laning Creek Rd between Shores Hill Rd. and Sawmill Rd. in Wysox
- LeRaysville Rd. at Cadis Rd, Rt. 187 north of Capt. Moore Rd., Arnold Rd. in Litchfield
- Allen Road in Windham due to bridge damage
- Rt. 187, Battle Creek Rd. to Cotton Hollow Rd. in Windham
- LeRaysville Rd. and Rt. 187 in Warren
- Goose Hollow Rd. in Sheshequin is still closed and now the bridge is washed out
- Creek Road and Werner Hill Rd. in Sheshequin closed due to roads covered in debris and washed out
These are the majority of the roads that are closed, however there may be others that they are not aware of at this time.
Please do not drive around barriers or signs that have closed roads. They are closed for a reason, the road may be washed out or covered in debris. Be patient as road crews are working as quickly as they can to get these roads open. They request that you do not yell at the workers or fire crews who may stop you from going down a dangerous road, they are doing their best to keep residents safe.