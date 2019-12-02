ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined this morning in the studio by Anthony Popkin, a member of the Brand Park Trust Fund and The Brand Park Beautification Committee to talk about a free upcoming community event.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, from 5-6:30 at the Brand Park Band Stand and Pavillion, community members are invited to take part in the Brand Park Tree Lighting.

The event is free to the public and will have a surprise visit from Santa and 2 elves as well as a free gift for the 1st 120 children in attendance. There will also be hot cocoa, cookie decorating and Christmas Carols being sung by Notre Dame High School’s chorus.

Popkin says, “When we were decorating the park we found hats and gloves and mittens and sweatshirts out there for people to just take, it reminded me of my grandmother. She would’ve taken the gloves off her hand and just seeing that shows how great the community is”. Popkin says if you want to carry on with the giving spirit to feel free to bring anything you’d like to donate to the Tree Lighting.