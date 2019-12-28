BREAKING: 18 News is following a structure fire with one individual trapped

SCHUYLER COUNTY (WETM-TV)- According to the Schuyler County FireWire, there is a structure fire in Schuyler County that originally had one individual trapped.

As updates continue to come in from the Facebook Page here is what we know so far:

12:53 PM- Mechlenburg Fire Monitors- STRUCTURE FIRE WITH ENTRAPMENT- Mutual aid to Enfield one tanker to the scene

12:58 PM- 2nd activation- Mechlenburg has crews at the station

12:59 PM- Tanker enroute

Active victim searches are (have been) in progress by Enfield and Trumansburg

1:12 PM- Victim found, requesting Bangs Ambulance to front door.

1:18 PM- Mechlenburg requested for the cascade system to the scene

This is a developing story and 18 News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.