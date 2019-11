ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- 18 News just heard from Arnot Health that their phone systems are down.

Arnot Health currently cannot receive or make any phone calls. The outage also affects all physician’s offices.

The repair to the system has been made, but the phones are still out of service. Repair officials are working on it, but there is no restoration time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will continue to update you as more information becomes available to us.