Groundbreaking findings have been discovered in Legionnaires’ disease cases throughout Elmira

NEW YORK (WETM-TV) – The New York Department and Chemung County Health Department have released the following press release an update of the Legionella Investigation in Elmira:

“The New York State Department of Health, working collaboratively with the Chemung County Health Department, announced new findings in its ongoing investigation into a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in the City of Elmira. Testing completed at New York State’s Wadsworth Center determined a molecular match between specimens from four patients who live within the same Elmira neighborhood and who had recently been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease.”

The release continues on to say:

“Environmental samples were collected by the State and County health departments in the homes of those patients and from cooling towers in proximity to determine whether there was a common point of exposure. After extensive testing, a sample collected from one of three cooling towers at Elmira Heat Treating proved to match the Legionella bacteria from the four clinical cases. NYS DOH and Chemung County investigators visited Elmira Heat Treating on November 1 to inspect all three cooling towers and gather operational information from the company’s owners. The inspection revealed that one cooling tower did have a history of bacterial growth, but testing earlier in 2019 indicated it was within State acceptable levels for Legionella. Additional precautionary sampling was conducted on all three towers. Elmira Heat Treating has been fully cooperative with NYS DOH and Chemung County and has agreed to immediately implement all actions being recommended including shutting down the cooling tower and completing a decontamination process.”

Most healthy people exposed to Legionella do not get sick. People at increased risk of getting sick are: