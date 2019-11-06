Catholic Charities requests Christmas sponsors and donations

(WETM-TV)- Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties is requesting your help in sharing “Gifts of Hope” this Christmas season.

Hundreds of families visit their food pantries each month to help stretch their grocery dollars. With the holidays approaching, these families would appreciate your gift of hope to help them through this difficult time.



In Schuyler County, donations are needed to create “Gifts of Hope” for 175 families. Suggestions include “Loads of Love” – a laundry basket filled with towels, washcloths and laundry detergent. Other ideas would be “Feel the Warmth” – a basket of blankets, hats, gloves, scarves and warm socks or “The Gift of Healing” – a first aid kit with cough drops, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen. Other suggestions can be found on the Catholic Charities’ website (click “Christmas Giving” under “Upcoming Events”).

All gifts are appreciated as the organization strives to provide each family with useful gifts for their homes.



“Gifts of Hope” can be dropped off at Schuyler Outreach (112 10th Street, Watkins Glen, NY) on Tuesdays & Fridays: 9am-2pm and Thursdays: noon-4pm from now until December 30.

If you are interested in more information or volunteering at the Schuyler Outreach Food Pantry, contact Zach Marvin at 607-535-2815 or Zach.Marvin@dor.org.



In Chemung County, individuals, businesses and organizations are needed to provide “Gifts of Hope” through adopting a family for Christmas. Based on the donor’s preference, you will be matched with a family in need through our anonymous process. The family’s wish list is provided to you including clothing sizes and household needs.



If you are interested in adopting a family, please contact Lindsay Baker at 607-734-9784, ext. 2145 or Lindsay.Baker@dor.org.

If you are interested in helping, but unable to adopt, donations of gas cards and grocery gift cards are always needed for families. A complete list of ideas can be found on our website.