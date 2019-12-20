Centre Stage Community Theatre audiences assist Corning Community and Salvation Army food pantries

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Audiences for Centre Stage Community Theatre’s recent production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” donated $700 to fight hunger in the Southern Tier.

Following Sparkle weekend performances, cast members, including the “Angel of the Lord” Aubree Schwind invited audience members to donate to the Corning Community Food Pantry and the Salvation Army Food Pantry.

On Thursday, Aubree and Centre Stage Community Theatre president Kimberly Canale visited the two area pantries with checks for $350 each.

The first stop was at the Salvation Army on Denison Parkway where they were greeted by Captains Raul and Wanda Rivera. Aubree placed the check-in a Salvation Army Red Kettle.

Then the duo paid a visit to the Corning Community Food Pantry on East Route 352 where Co-Director Mary Caruso provided a tour of the facility and accepted the donation.

Centre Stage Community Theatre has been delighting audiences with twice-yearly plays and occasional variety shows and comedy specials for over ten years. The group also sponsors a week-long theatre camp for young people each summer in cooperation with the Corning Library.

Kimberly Canale, who directs the camp was happy that a few of her students auditioned for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever!” which was Centre Stage’s first production featuring a large cast of elementary and middle school students “Everyone was impressed with the wonderful young talent, many of whom were experiencing their first time ever on stage,” Mrs. Canale said. “Many had their lines memorized by the second or third practice, which in my experience of over ten years working with adults was a very pleasant and helpful surprise. We may just have to do another show with kids next year.”