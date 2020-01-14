Chamber Chats: Chamber Night at the Ice Bar

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News today was joined in studio this morning for our newest segment ‘Chamber Chats’ with Paul Thomas. On the second Tuesday of every month, Paul will be in the studio to talk about things going on in the Watkins Glen Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, January 30th through Saturday, February 1st the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel will be hosting their annual ‘Chamber Night at the Ice Bar: Fire and Ice’. The event which is held at 16 North Franklin Street brings ice sculpture artists to sculpt over 20,000 pounds of ice into breathtaking ice sculptures, martini luges, and some of the coolest bars in town.

Thomas says, “After enjoying the chilling experience on the patio, the Harbor Ballroom is a great place to warm up and enjoy complimentary local wine, beer, and food tastings as well land music and dancing”.

The annual Ice Bar: Fire and Ice event is a way for the Chamber to help benefit the Finger Lakes Chapter American Red Cross.

During the end of the evening, the sky will burn bright with fireworks streaking across the sky.

If you would like to purchase tickets to attend this years event, tickets are still available for Thursday and Friday and can be found at https://www.watkinsglenharborhotel.com/watkins-glen-ny-ice-bar .