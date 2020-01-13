Chamber Night in Watkins Glen featuring new firework show, ice sculptures

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Bundle up and step into a winter wonderland of over 20,000 pounds of ice meticulously carved into breathtaking ice sculptures, martini ice luges, and the coolest bars in town!

Chamber Night at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel Fire & Ice Celebration will be on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5-9 pm.

There will be complimentary local wine, beer, restaurant tastings, music, and dancing, as well as a fireworks display over the harbor.

Tickets for the Fire & Ice Chamber Night event Thursday evening can be purchased for $30 at brownpapertickets.com. Chamber Members will receive a complimentary drink ticket upon entry.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Finger Lakes Chapter American Red Cross.

Chamber Executive Director Rebekah Carroll is looking forward to the evening, “The Ice Bar at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel, dubbed Fire & Ice this year, continues to be one of the most popular winter events in the region, and we are so fortunate that it takes place in our community. I hope that our many Chamber members will come out to enjoy what promises to be an incredible evening!”

In addition, the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel is offering a Chamber Overnight Special, offering rooms starting at $99 (plus tax). Call the hotel directly at (607) 535-6116 to reserve your room and be sure to mention “Fire & Ice Chamber Night Room Block” to receive this rate.

This year’s Chamber Night also features a new contest whereby the first three Chamber members to reserve an overnight room at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel Thursday evening of Fire & Ice, will receive a pair of complimentary tickets to Chamber Night.

Eligible members must forward their room confirmation email to liz@watkinsglenchamber.com to qualify for this opportunity.

For more information visit the hotel’s website at watkinsglenharborhotel.com or call them at (607) 535- 6116.