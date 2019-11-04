Chamberlain Acres opens their Winter Farmers Market

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETMT-TV)- Chamberlain Acres opened their Winter Farmers Market over the weekend with a wide variety of local products on display.

The different products that were on display included local produce, craft vendors, local bakers, local cheese farms, local wine, and coffee.

There were also plenty of local pasture-raised, grass-fed meats that were available as well.

The Winter Farmers Market is a way for the community to still support their local producers through the winter season while most Farmers Markets remain closed until the Spring.