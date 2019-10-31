Cheers to History: A Blast into History

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Paul and Kelly Perine to talk about a couple of upcoming historically based community events.

On Saturday, November 9th from 7-9PM, the 1st NY McCracken’s Company re-enactors will tell us stories of local history while community members are welcome out to a traditional historical meal and drink at Benjamin Patterson Inn Tavern.

Tickets are available for $18 per person 21 and older and $30 for couples. Limited seating is available so you’re asked to purchase in advance.

On Saturday and Sunday November 9th and 10th, the community is welcomed to Blast into History! at the Heritage Village. This is at 59 E. Pulteney Street in Corning.

They will be doing a 1776 War of Independence re-enactment weekend filled with firearm demonstrations, campfire cooking, drilling, a public trial, and a variety of talks throughout the day.

There will soup and bread lunches available and admission is $5.