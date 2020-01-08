Chemung County bridge requires repairs after a routine inspection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a routine bridge inspection on Monday, January 6th, the New York State Department of Transportation notified Chemung County of repairs needed to the Pennsylvania Avenue truss bridge over Seeley Creek.

The bridge is located in the Town of Southport and is adjacent to the roundabout at New York State Route 328.

In order to make the required repairs safely and efficiently, the County’s Department of Public Works will need to close the bridge.

The repairs are expected to take about a week, weather pending and availability of materials.

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes, including using parallel New York State Route 328.

The DOPW has notified emergency services, law enforcement, and the school district of the temporary bridge closure.