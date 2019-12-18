Chemung County Historical Society receives $620 technology and digitization grant

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- South Central Regional Library Council (SCRLC) has awarded a $620 Technology and Digitization Grant to the Chemung County Historical Society to digitize a series of recorded oral histories from 1988-1990.

The series will document the African-American community in Elmira, NY.

Topics covered in the interviews include the local African American experience, personal histories of community leaders, and the histories of several important local institutions.

These oral histories were recorded on audio cassettes that have deteriorated over time, and this project will allow for the recordings to both be preserved and made accessible to the public.

The oral histories will be added to New York Heritage Digital Collections, and made available to everyone at nyheritage.org. SCRLC’s Technology and Digitization Grants are funded as part of the Regional Bibliographic Data Bases and Interlibrary Resources Sharing (RBDB) Program.