Chemung County Landlords Association set for 1st annual Christmas toy drive

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Chemung County Landlords Association Board and Members would like to announce the start of our 1st Annual Christmas Toy Drive.

We will be accepting new, in the original packaging, toys for children 0-12 years of age.

They will be accepting donations beginning Monday, November 18, until December 23. CCNYLA will donate collected toys to the most in need charity of Chemung County.

Toy collection sites are located at:

BGM Realty Management

809 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira

(located next to the former Classic Café)

REP Home Sales & Service

164 N. Main Street, Elmira

(formerly Main Street Café)

A toy collection box will also be available at their next CCNYLA meeting on Tuesday, December 10, at 7 PM at the Strathmont Plaza.