Chemung County legislators pass proposal allowing blind vendor services

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County legislators passed a proposal Monday night that would allow a blind vendor to provide his services at the local airport.

Steven Couzzo is a blind registered licensed vendor for the state of New York and is part of a business entrepreneur program designed for the blind.

County lawmakers approved a proposal for Couzzo to start a business called ‘A Blind Vision’ at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport—where he will be servicing and managing five different vending machines.

“Right now in Chemung County, it’s the only sight that has even been established, I belive, to support the blind community. Before this, someone would have to relocate to another area, where there are sites availibale. “ Steven Couzzo, Registered N.Y. Licensed Vendor

Cuozzo says this is all a great start and he hopes he will be able to pass this business onto another blind individual later on down the road.