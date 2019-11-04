Chemung County Office of Aging honoring Veteran’s across the area

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Kent Goben, Nutrition Services Coordinator for the Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care to talk about an upcoming event for Veteran’s Day.

The event is a chance to honor Veterans from across the area as well as their families. Goben says the program is open to the public and that the honor guard will open the event as well as a special group of ladies who make quilts for veterans says, Goben.

There will also be a former Vietnam Fighter Pilot to talk to the community about it was like flying those planes and going through battles and coming back out.

The event will be at the Big flats Community Center on Wednesday, November 13th starting at 11:30 through 1PM. If you’d like to deserve a spot to attend call the Office of the Aging by November 7th. (607)-737-5520.