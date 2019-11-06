Chemung County Sherriff’s Office is looking for Horseheads shoplifter

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WEMT-TV)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a young, white female with brown hair that was caught shoplifting.

The incident took place at the Target located on County Route 64, in the Town of Horseheads, on October 28 at approximately 6:00-7:00 p.m.

She is wanted for questioning relative to a larceny investigation.

Anyone with information, or believes they may know this woman, is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.