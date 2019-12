ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, December 24, from 12-2 pm, First Arena will open its doors to the less fortunate.

Robbie Nichols and the Elmira Enforcers will have a hot Christmas meal with all the trimmings available for those in need this season.

Additionally, the Enforcers will be handing out winter clothing collected during their Stuff the Bus campaign, and haircuts from local area barbers and beauticians will be given as well.