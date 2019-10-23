Christmas tree shortages are worrying farmers

PAINTED POST, NY (WETM-TV)- It’s almost that time of year to begin decorating your home for the holiday season but what would you do if you couldn’t go out and buy your real tree?

According to reports, there are approximately 25-30 million real Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year and currently 350 million real Christmas trees currently growing on Christmas tree farms in the U.S. alone, all planted by farmers.

But that number is slowly declining for multiple reasons. The aging of farmers, the harsh climate, and the loss of interest in the farming industry are just some of the reasons why the numbers continue to fall.

Although, Pennsylvania is one of the top Christmas tree producing states in the United States.