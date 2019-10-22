Clemens Center debate in Elmira, N.Y.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Tuesday, October 22, 18 News will be hosting a double debate at the Clemens Center, Mandeville Hall in Downtown Elmira.

The first round of debates will happen from 7:00 PM-7:30 PM. It’s between Art Laurey, who is running his 3rd campaign for County Sheriff, and acting Sheriff, Bill Schrom for the Chemung County Sheriffs position.

The second round is at 7:00 PM and will be a Townhall meeting with Republican Incumbent, Dan Mandell. Mandell is currently running unopposed as of October 21.

Just one day before the debate, Alex Sweet, dropped out of the race against Mayor Dan Mandell. This is coming after Former Elmira mayor, Sue Skidmore dropped out back in September.

The public is welcome to attend the debate. 18 News will also be streaming the debate on WETM-2 and online.