Co-Authors tell Elmira’s history through ‘True Stories’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Jim Hare and Diane Janowski, co-authors of a series that gives residents a sneak preview into Elmira’s past.

Janowski and Hare are on their 4th volume of ” True Stories: Elmira, New York”. The two local historians write history columns for the Elmira Star-Gazette and their books are compiled of a bevy of their works.

Janowski, the current Elmira City Historian and Hare a former history teacher, have both been writing history articles since 2014.

Hare says, “we rotate who writes the articles every month and it came to a point where we thought it’d be interesting if we collected these articles and put them into book form”.

Janowski who owns her own publishing company says,” it’s like 2nd nature to make these books.”

If you’d like a copy of one of their books you can find them locally at the Christmas House, Mega Books in Horseheads, the Chemung County Historical Society or buy them online at NYShistoryreview.com