Combating male homelessness in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- In the State of New York, it is just shy of 92,000 people that experience homelessness, according to the Housing and Urban Development report.

-16,000 are families

-12,000 are veterans

-nearly 3,000 are young adults (18-24)

-7,195 people experience chronic homelessness

In the Twin Tiers, Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler counties have been aiding the community for years. Now a 24/7 organization, Catholic Charities which volunteer-ran, is asking for the communities’ help. The increases in homelessness within the community have risen 16% from 2018, which means the demand for donations is at a high.

In 2018-2019 statistics for Catholic Charities are as follows:

-Men -270

-women 150

-children 109

-60% are men

-40% are women

Although donations come in just as often as individuals who need them, most are for women and children. Catholic Charities will continue to be a pillar in the community to help fight homelessness, but they can’t do it alone. They are asking for donations specifically for men at the moment for personal care items such as:

-Razors

-shaving cream

-undergarments

-toothbrushes/toothpaste

-deodorant

To help donate towards making a difference contact Catholic Charities, or call (607) 734-9784