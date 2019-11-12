Community Foundation sets up 24-hour give back day called FLXGives

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by Community Foundation of Elmira Corning and the Finger Lake’s Sara Palmer and Katie Mcconville.

Coming up Friday, November 15th right at midnight and running until 11:59 PM, community members will have 24 hours to give back to local organizations within the community.

So far 88 organizations are registered and just like on online shopping websites you can create a shopping cart, and if you’re feeling extra generous donate to multiple organizations all at once.

To donate visit https://www.flxgives.org/ . Throughout the day prizes will be given out including matched donations to organizations of your choice or additional donations to organizations made under your name.

Palmer says. “There are giving days all across the country, the most familiar one Giving Tuesday which is held after Thanksgiving. It’s a chance for our local non-profit organizations to participate and gets as many donations to them as possible”.

Everything is done online and the 88 organizations are local ranging from Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and Yates counties.

Palmer says, ” If you’re passionate about animals you can just type in animals and all the organizations involved with helping animals will pop up and you can pick and choose… you can fill up that cart with a number of organizations to give to ranging from $1 to $1,000.