Construction scheduled on Rt. 407 in Troy

TROY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A PennDOT contractor is set to begin a slide remediation project on Route 4017 (Leona Road) in Troy Township, Bradford County on Monday, January 6.

The failure, which occurred in the fall of 2018, was originally scheduled to be repaired in March of 2019, but was postponed due to the landslide during the initial repair project.

The repair includes excavation, placement of rock and reconstruction of a section of the roadway.

A detour using Route 6, Route 14, and Route 4014 (Springfield Road) will remain in place during the repair project.

This slide repair project is expected to be completed in September 2020.

G. O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $2,000,000 project.