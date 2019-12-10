Corning-Painted Post to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News Today were joined this morning by 2 rising actors from Corning-Painted Post High School. Taylor Hurd and Brennan Frost, cast as Belle and Beast for the school’s production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. They sat down with 18 News anchor Matt Paddock to talk about the upcoming performances. Tickets are currently on sale at corningareaschools.com.

Starting Thursday, December 12th and running through Saturday the 14th, shows will be at 7:00 PM at the school. You can purchase tickets ahead of time as well with limited sales being available at the door. They will also be having a matinee on Sunday the 15th starting at 2:00 PM.

Hurd says, “We’ve put a lot of work into this and everyone’s extremely talented, I’m very proud to be apart of this show and as Brennan said, “You have to go”.

Frost says, while the production stays very close to the Disney classic, it does have some differences that will keep people coming back for more than 1 show.