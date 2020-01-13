Dandy Canes fundraiser raises record $89K for charities

SAYRE, Pa. – The 2019 Dandy Canes community fundraising campaign raised a record-breaking $89,195 across the chain’s 65 locations.

The 15th annual Dandy Canes campaign, which raises funds for more than 100 local organizations during the holiday season, bested last year’s total by almost $5,000.

From November 25rd through December 26th, 2019, Dandy customers were invited to make donations of $1.00 or more to local charities and community organizations handpicked by store employees. Participants are given a paper Dandy Cane to sign at the store to acknowledge their donation. The stores then hang the Dandy Canes across the entire building to highlight the community’s support.

All of the funds raised by the customers of each store stays within the community. Each store manager and their associates select organizations that support the community and their customers, then work to spread the word and collect donations. Local food pantries, animal rescues, youth development centers, veterans’ organizations and emergency services groups are among the more than 100 organizations chosen.

Dandy President Randy Williams thanks everyone involved for the success of this year’s Dandy Canes campaign. “It’s been another record year for community giving during our 2019 Dandy Canes campaign. The $89,195 raised will have an incredible impact on those in our communities who need it most. I would personally like to thank our Dandy associates, who put forth tremendous effort for these wonderful organizations, and all of our valued customers for being so generous during the holiday season.”