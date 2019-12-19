Dandy Pink Cup campaign raises over $9,300 for Guthrie Breast Care Fund

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The 2019 Dandy Pink Cups campaign has raised $9,338.20 for the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.

Since its inception, the Pink Cups campaign has contributed more than $50,000 to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, representing 32% of the total giving to the fund.

“We are thrilled Dandy Pink Cups raised more than $9,000 this year for the Guthrie Breast Care Fund. Dandy has contributed more $50,000 to help aid our local patients in their fight against breast cancer, and that’s important to our customers and employees. We take great pride in supporting the Guthrie Breast Care Fund in their efforts to help those in need,” said Randy Williams, President of Dandy.

The Pink Cups campaign takes place every October to coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The cups are available at all 65 Dandy locations across the Twin Tiers. Throughout the month of October, Dandy donates a percentage from the sale of each 20 oz. coffee sold in a Dandy Pink Cup. The Pink Cups campaign has raised almost $81,000 dollars for breast care support organizations in the last eight years.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO, said: “We are so grateful for Dandy’s continued support with this important initiative that encourages our local community to play an active role in breast cancer awareness. These proceeds will help make a big difference in the lives of some of our patients who need it the most during their cancer journey.”