Dates for solid waste pick up are set for the holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- To allow Public Works employees the opportunity to enjoy the holidays with their families, Tuesday’s (12/24/18), Solid Waste Collection for the City of Elmira will be picked up as normal on Tuesday morning.

Wednesday’s (12/25/18), Solid Waste Collection for the City of Elmira will be picked up Tuesday evening.

City residents who have a Wednesday pick up schedule are asked to place their garbage and recycling to the curb on Tuesday evening before 6:00 PM.

Village of Elmira Heights residents who have a Wednesday pick up schedule are also being asked to place their garbage and recycling to the curb on Tuesday evening before 6:00 PM.